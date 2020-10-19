Pakistan lifts brief ban on Chinese social media app TikTok

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency says it has lifted a temporary ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok “with some conditions.” However, it gave no further details. Monday’s development comes about 10 days after the video-sharing platform was blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, saying it took the step after receiving complaints of “immoral and indecent” content on TikTok. Pakistan has close relations with China and the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is the third-most downloaded app over the past year after WhatsApp and Facebook. It has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.