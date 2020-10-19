‘Our house is on fire’: Suburban women lead a Trump revolt

TROY, Mich. (AP) — For many suburban women, the past four years have marked a political awakening that has powered women’s marches, the #MeToo movement and the victories of record numbers of female candidates. That energy has helped create the widest gender gap in the political divide in recent history. And it has started to show up in early voting as women are casting their ballots earlier than men. In Michigan, women have cast nearly 56% of the early vote so far, and 68% of those were Democrats, according to the voting data firm L2. That could mean trouble for President Donald Trump.