Northwest Bank presents money to local non-profits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple non-profits receive thousands of dollars from Northwest Bank.

The money goes to places hit hardest by COVID-19. Northwest Bank granted the money to the Family Peace Center, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, Carpenter's Place and YWCA Northwestern Illinois. In all, they received $21,000. YWCA Northwestern Illinois CEO Kris Machajewski says the group had to cancel multiple fundraisers this year. So getting the money got was critical.

"Northwest Bank has been so generous to the YWCA and we've been just absolutely so grateful for this," said Machajewski. "And it really is going to make a huge impact on our ability to continue to take on new projects like distributing COVID-19 funds to the community."

The grant Northwest Bank got came from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. Here is how much money each non-profit got: