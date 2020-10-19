Nationals hire Jim Hickey as pitching coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with Jim Hickey to be their pitching coach. Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. He has 15 years’ experience as a pitching coach in the majors. The 59-year-old coached alongside current Washington manager Dave Martinez with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-2014. Hickey will oversee a Nationals pitching staff led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. He succeeds Paul Menhart, who was not brought back after his contract expired.