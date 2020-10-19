Multiple rounds of rain fall this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wintry weather disappears right away this week as the weather turns back to fall warmth and showers. A few thunderstorms may be in the mix later this week.

Rainy week:

Snow fell early in the week, but we shift to warmer weather and rain showers over the rest of the week.

Rain falls mainly during the evening and night through the end of the week.

The pattern early in the week is rain each evening. We see dry and mostly cloudy weather throughout Tuesday during the day. Starting late Tuesday evening, light rain showers slide in. These continue until at least midnight, then slowly dry out. Much of the rain should be over by sunrise Wednesday.

It's rinse and repeat after that. Wednesday remains mainly cloudy and dry, then rain moves in during early evening. We'll continue to see showers through Wednesday night.

Thursday morning may bring the heaviest rainfall of the week.

By early Thursday morning, a few downpours and thunderstorms enter the picture. These quickly drench some spots in the Stateline (most likely near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line), then move on to the north after sunrise.

Thursday remains dry and mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday night also stays dry, breaking the pattern of nightly rainfall.

By Friday afternoon, rain returns. We'll see showers and a few thunderstorms along a cold front during the afternoon. The weather dries out behind the front by Friday evening, then all of Friday night through Saturday stays dry.

After one dry day Saturday, rain returns later Sunday, with another chance for rain on Monday. The rain chances seem to peter out after Monday.

Big swings:

Temperatures are all over the place this week. Tuesday and Wednesday warm up away from the wintry conditions and get us back into the 50's.

By Thursday, a warm front brings in temperatures in the 70's, so we get at least one more warm day. The warmth doesn't last, as cooler air pushes temperatures back to the upper 50's and low 60's Friday. By the weekend, we are down into the upper 40's and low 50's.

The weather looks to stay in the 40's to 50's throughout next week.