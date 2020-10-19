Meadow Mart opens as early voting location for Winnebago County voters

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A new early voting location opened for Winnebago County voters in Loves Park on Monday.

The Meadow Mart storefront, or the vacant Citi Trends, opened as a voting center on Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Winnebago County voters, who live outside the City of Rockford, can vote at this location or at the county clerk's office up until the election.

The county announced the new early voting location in September.

Early voters can visit the Meadow Mart at 6401 N 2nd St from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24, 25, or 31 and Nov. 1.