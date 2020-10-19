Man shot by Rockford Police officer released from hospital

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man shot by a Rockford Police officer earlier this month has been released from the hospital and is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.



Tyris Jones, was released from the hospital on Sunday, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

“I am pleased that Mr. Jones has been released from the hospital and prayerful that Mr. Jones will continue to recover from his injuries. The Integrity Task Force Investigation continues to move forward”

Jones was shot at the intersection of South Main and Harrison in Rockford by Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece at the beginning of the month.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says police recognized Jones for outstanding warrants, and attempted a traffic stop. She says Jones then fled, and approached another motorist. Hite Ross says the officer fired his department-issued service weapon five times at that point, hitting Jones twice in the back and once in the arm.

Jones was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition. Hite Ross said during a press conference Monday that Jones is able to talk and walk, with assistance, to her knowledge and is still receiving medical treatment at the Winnebago County Jail.

The case is under investigation by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force. Commander Chuck Davidson says he hopes the investigation wraps up "soon," but the investigation is "progressing nicely."

Jones' family and his attorney, Nenye Uche, have called for a special prosecutor to be added to the case. Uche said while the family is going to ask for a criminal investigation into the police officer who shot Jones, their main focus at the moment is transparency.

Protesters have been outside of Rockford City Hall everyday since the shooting, calling for transparency and the city hold officers accountable for the shooting.

Hite Ross says Jones is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on three outstanding warrants:

July 2019: Aggravated discharge of a firearm ($400,000 bond)

Aug. 2020: Aggravated domestic battery ($250,000 bond)

Sept. 2020: Aggravated domestic battery ($250,000 bond)

Jones is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday afternoon at 1:30.