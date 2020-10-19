Liz Weston: Playing the market is a bad idea, especially now

Trading individual stocks is almost always a loser’s game, but there’s no denying the lure of the possibility of big, quick profits. Since the market crash in March, a trading mania has hit individual stocks — and many of the traders are novices. It’s easier than ever to trade, and the pandemic has given many of us more time to do it. If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines wondering if you should at least try trading individual stocks, the answer is no. If you want to benefit from the stock market, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are a safer choice.