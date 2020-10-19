 Skip to Content

Kids in costumes get into Anderson Japanese Gardens for free starting next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If your kid is dressing up for Halloween this year, they can also receive a treat from the Anderson Japanese Gardens!

All week starting Monday, Oct. 26, all children in costume receive FREE admission and one pre-packaged bag of treats during regular hours at the garden.

The gardens say the week-long event is a socially distanced variation of the garden's Spook-Tacular Haunts event.

For additional information regarding programming and events, go to the Anderson Japanese Gardens' website at www.AndersonGardens.org

