Israeli hospital hosts wedding of COVID-19 patient’s son

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli man hospitalized with the coronavirus has been granted the rare chance to take part in his son’s wedding after a Jerusalem hospital hosted the ceremony on its grounds, beneath the man’s hospital room window. A video of Sunday’s event by Hadassah Medical Center showed the groom’s father looking out onto the ceremony from a hospital window. The father has been hospitalized in serious condition with COVID-19 since September, according to the hospital. Hospitals around the world have looked for creative ways to circumvent the often heartbreaking challenges posed by the highly-infectious disease.