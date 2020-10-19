Iran again breaks its single-day record for virus deaths

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it again breaks the record for its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 337 people dead. The announcement Monday from Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari. The previous single-day record was 279. The grim milestone represents a significant spike from the previous single-day death toll record of 279. Fatalities have soared in recent weeks, as authorities struggle to contain the virus’s spread months into the pandemic. The Islamic Republic has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East with a death toll that topped 30,000 this week.