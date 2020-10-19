IHSA to make decision on winter sports October 28

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high hopes for a winter sports season are still high up in the air. After today's IHSA board meeting, athletes and coaches will have to wait another week to find out if they can play their winter sports.

"Speaking for athletic directors in the NIC-10 we were hoping to have a little more information," said Belvidere Athletic Director Josh Sternquist. "And it was not ideal to wait another week but we've been enduring as a group a lot of information it's a different time."

Schools are still staying prepared, doing as much as they can within the guidelines given by the IDPH and IHSA.

"We're still going about our things at Rockford Lutheran you know our basketball teams are using their contact days," said Lutheran Athletic Director Henry Robison. "Our volleyball team, football, cheerleading everyone's still doing their things, wearing their masks, following the IDPH and IHSA guidelines in terms of contact days."

According to an Illinois basketball coaches association survey, 81 percent of coaches surveyed would have their teams participate if the season started on time, even if there were guidelines to follow. 95 percent of coaches surveyed are in favor of starting the season on time.

"We got kids in the gym everyday wearing masks," said Robison. "That's not fun for them but if that's what it takes to give them the opportunity to compete, play, give them the opportunity to wear a Rockford Lutheran basketball jersey again, they're willing to do it."

During fall contact days, 91 percent of schools did not have a positive COVID case according to the survey, giving schools hope for winter sports.

"We got to get over this hurdle, this bump," said Sternquist. "(We) want to have a traditional basketball season even if it's a little delayed or it's not as long or the season that it's been in the past, just having some kind of traditional basketball season."

Coaches, athletes, fans and staff eagerly await October 28, and can only hope that some form of winter sports are played.