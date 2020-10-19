Heard any Biden jokes? Study of late-night comics finds few

NEW YORK (AP) — From the perspective of late-night comics Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, there’s really only one candidate running for president. During September, President Donald Trump was the butt of 97 percent of their jokes, compared to 3 percent for Democrat Joe Biden. That’s from the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University, which says it hasn’t seen this wide a disparity since it began studying the political content of late-night comedy in 1992. The widest previous disparity came in the 2016 campaign, when Trump was the butt of 78 percent of the jokes compared to rival Hillary Clinton.