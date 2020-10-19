Guinea’s opposition leader claims election victory

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo has declared himself the winner of the West African country’s presidential election before the official results have been announced. Diallo did not give any figures to back up his claim, but said it was based on information gathered by his party, the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea. The national election commission has not announced official results. Diallo’s claim of victory is expected to raise tensions in the country of 12.8 million people. Diallo, 68, is the main challenger to President Alpha Conde, 82, who has been in power for 10 years and is seeking a third term after a constitutional change in March, which was followed by violent protests.