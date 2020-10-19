Gas prices fall over 5 cents in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices in Rockford have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the past week.



According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $2.35/g, a difference of 42 cents per gallon.



Gas prices in Rockford are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and more than 38 cents (38.4) lower than a year ago.



Nationally, gas prices have fallen almost 3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.15/g.



