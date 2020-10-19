Family Peace Center helps 86 survivors since opening

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford continues to combat domestic and sexual violence in the city with the Family Peace Center and we now know how many people it has helped since opening its temporary location.

Since opening in July, the center has had 86 clients. But, that does not take into account how many people it has given resources and information to.

Jennifer Cacciapaglia, from the Mayor's Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking, says that number is higher than what she expected.

"To actually have people through the doors in person and be face-to-face over and over again with their stories, it's impactful, and it's certainly motivated us to dig in even further and to really ensure that our response is exactly what it needs to be," she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 779-348-7600.