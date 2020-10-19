Everything you need to know about the final presidential debate and how you can watch

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are set to face-off in a final presidential debate Thursday in Nashville.

The third debate comes three weeks after the first debate in Cleveland. The second debate, which was scheduled to be held in Miami, was cancelled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The two candidates then held their own townhall events on the same night, at the same time.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the second and final debate between the two candidates will have each nominee muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each of the six debate topics. The remainder of each 15-minute block will be open discussion, without any muting, the commission said.

The move is meant to prevent a repeat of the inaugural debate three weeks ago when the two candidates, but mostly Trump, interrupted each other repeatedly.

DEBATE DETAILS

Location: Belmont University in Nashville.

Moderator: NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.

Time: 8 – 9:30 p.m. CT

How to watch: Live on 13 WREX and streaming at wrex.com/live.

Details: The debate will also be divided into six 15-minute segments. Welker selected the topics and released them last week.

Topics include:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

More information from the debate host can be found here.

The presidential election is set for Nov 3.