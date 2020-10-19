Czech hospital bed maker rushes to meet government order

SLANY, Czech Republic (AP) — A Czech hospital bed maker with a full order book received one more order that was impossible to turn down. The company was approached by Prime Minister Andrej Babis to deliver beds for a military field hospital for 500 COVID-19 patients, to be built this week in Prague. Hectic negotiations between the company and the government are expected to result in the signing of a deal shortly. An order like that would normally take anything up to 18 months to fulfil, but in this case the executive director says, the first beds will be delivered less than a week after the prime minister’s call. COVID-19 rates have tripled in the Czech Republic in the past two weeks.