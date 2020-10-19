Border closure can’t keep grandparents from Canadian wedding

ST. STEPHEN, New Brunswick (AP) — A Canadian couple found a way for their grandparents from Maine to see their wedding despite the border closure because of the pandemic. It involved a boat used for hauling lobster traps, naturally. Alex Leckie and Lindsay Clowes were married on a wharf in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, while their grandparents and a few other relatives from Calais, Maine, watched from a skiff used to haul lobster traps in the St. Croix River that divides the countries. The original wedding was supposed to be in Nova Scotia, but it was canceled when the border closed. The mother of the bride came up with the hashtag #loveisnotcancelled for the Oct. 10 wedding in St. Stephen, which allowed Canadian and U.S. relatives on both sides of the river to participate.