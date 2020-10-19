Attorney for Tyris Jones says he should recover from shooting at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney Office and the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force announced that Tryis Jones has been released into custody.

It has been seventeen days since Jones was shot by Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece.

Jones' Attorney, Nenye Uche, says this situation is hard for the family.

"It's one thing to have your sone shot three times in the back, for the mom Rebecca, then to hear that he is going to be held in custody," said Uche.

A bond hearing for Jones was also held on Monday.

During that bond hearing, Uche tried to get Jones released to go back home with a monitoring device.

But that was denied because the judge handling the bond hearing says Winnebago County does not offer that option.

Uche then tried to get his bond reduced from $900,000.

The judge also did not approve that, saying it should be up to the judge who is handling Jones' case to decide if his bond should be reduced.

Uche says even though he understands the judge's decision, he and the family still believe he should be able to recover at home.

"I am not criticizing the jail's hospital personal, I am sure they have good personal. But I think we can all agree that going to the hospital outside of the jail is much more convenient for a person's health. So we would prefer that he be at home and receive treatment for a situation that he did not put himself in which is being shot in the back three times," said Uche.

Jones's next court date is Novemeber 24th