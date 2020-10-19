Argentina is 5th nation to pass 1 million coronavirus cases

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, making it the second nation in Latin America to reach the grim milestone and only the fifth in the world to do so. The Ministry of Health said Monday that 1,002,662 people have now been diagnosed with the virus, and 26,716 have died. Brazil reached 1 million cases in June and now reports 5.2 million total. Latin America is one of the worst hit regions and home to half the 10 nations reporting the highest number of confirmed cases. Three other nations in Latin America are expected to reach 1 million cases in the coming weeks — Colombia, Mexico and Peru.