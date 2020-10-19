American plans flights with Boeing 737 Max by year-end

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Boeing 737 Max might be flying over the East Coast before year end. All Max jets around the world have been grounded since early 2019 after two deadly crashes. American Airlines says it plans to operate one Max flight a day from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 between Miami and New York. American is still considering how much it will use the plane after that. The airline says it will begin selling the flights on Friday. Federal regulators are currently reviewing Boeing’s changes to the plane. In all, 346 people died in crashes of Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia.