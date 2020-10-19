2 more establishments issued closure notices in Winnebago County for not following COVID-19 guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued two more closure notices to establishments for not following COVID-19 guidelines.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, says Latham Tap West and Golden Corral, both in Rockford, have been issued notices to close. There have now been 5 establishments in the county issued notices to close. Here's a look at the previous 3 establishments given closure notices:

Doc's Diner, 6499 N 2nd St., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park, for failure to suspend indoor service

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park, for failure to comply with face covering mandate

Dr. Martell did not provide additional information as to why Latham Tap West or the Golden Corral were given notices to close. Both had previously been flagged by the county health department for not following COVID-19 guidelines, though.



According to the health department, Latham Tap West was flagged twice for not enforcing face coverings, once on Oct. 8 and the other on Oct. 14. Golden Corral was flagged on Oct. 9 for not closing indoor dining.



Overall, health officials also reported 525 new cases over the past three days in the county. The total number of cases in Winnebago County is up to 8,987. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.



The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is now at 12.3%, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.



Dr. Martell says hospital capacity has stabilized in the past week.

Dr. Martell also says this is a critical time to slow the spread of COVID-19 due to flu season beginning. County health officials say we've seen our first case of the flu this season, a 6-year-old child.