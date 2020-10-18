US, Israeli envoys fly to Bahrain to advance nascent ties

JERUSALEM (AP) — A joint American-Israeli delegation will be flying to Bahrain on the first direct commercial flight between Israel and the Gulf Arab state. Israeli El Al flight 973 _ a nod to the international dialing code for Bahrain _ will pass through Saudi Arabia’s airspace on Sunday en route to Manama, where dignitaries from all three countries will speak at a ceremony. Israeli and Bahraini officials are expected to sign several bilateral agreements, including a joint statement establishing full diplomatic relations. This comes after a U.S. brokered deal for Israel and Bahrain to normalize relations, following a similar decision by the United Arab Emirates.