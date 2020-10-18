UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets has expired. That’s despite objections from the United States. Iran on Sunday heralded the end of the arms embargo “a momentous day for the international community… in defiance of the U.S. regime’s effort.” The Trump administration, meanwhile, has insisted it’s re-invoked all U.N. sanctions on Iran via a clause in the nuclear deal it withdrew from in 2018. But that’s a claim ignored by the rest of the world. It’s not clear what weapons Iran could buy, though, as it still faces crushing American sanctions.