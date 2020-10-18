UK minister: Door ‘still ajar’ for post-Brexit talks with EU

LONDON (AP) — British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove says the door is “still ajar” for post-Brexit talks to continue with the European Union if European officials change their position on key points. His comments came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Friday that the trade talks are “over” unless there is a “fundamental” change of position from the EU. Gove on Sunday left room for talks to agree on a deal so that the U.K. can avoid the high trade tariffs it faces from Dec. 31, when the transition period ends. He said EU officials would have to back down if chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.