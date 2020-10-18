UIC gets $3M federal award for STEM mentoring

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois Chicago is getting $3 million in federal funding over three years to create an undergraduate research mentoring program in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Defense and is to be focused on engaging undergraduate student veterans and minority students. UIC’s proposal was among one of 12 chosen for the award out of 180 proposals. The idea is help prepare and engage students for technical careers in national defense. Some students will be selected for Department of Defense laboratory internships.