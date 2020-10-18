Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has blocked a post from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of coronavirus. Scott Atlas joined the White House in August as a science adviser. He had tweeted “Masks work? NO.” The post said widespread use of masks is not supported. It was blocked Sunday. A Twitter spokesperson says the tweet violated a company policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19. In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question. Atlas called Twitter’s action censorship.