Trump, Biden are campaigning across country from each other

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump is beginning his day with a rare visit to church as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden campaign across the country from one another in key states with the Nov. 3 election close at hand. Trump is attending services at the nondenominational International Church of Las Vegas. Later, he’ll raise money in Newport Beach, California, and hold an evening rally in Carson City, Nevada. Biden’s schedule puts him in North Carolina for a voter mobilization event in Durham and a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders. In the morning, he worshipped at a church in Wilmington, Delaware.