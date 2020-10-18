Stance on abortion politics varies widely among US clergy

Some priests and pastors are making waves during this election year by telling their flocks that voting for Democrats who support abortion rights is an evil potentially deserving of eternal damnation. Their fierce, openly partisan rhetoric is attention-grabbing. But it remains the exception in America’s diverse religious landscape, even in this divisive campaign. Most members of the clergy, including those who oppose abortion, still steer clear of overt endorsements or denunciations of political candidates. Numerous denominations try to frame their stance on abortion in ways that respect multiple viewpoints.