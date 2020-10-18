Panthers’ offense ‘humbled’ after poor outing against Bears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater called it a humbling day for the Carolina offense. The team’s new quarterback struggled when Panthers needed him the most and his teammates did little to protect him in the pocket as Carolina’s three-game win streak ended with a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Panthers managed 303 yards on offense, but a lack of execution on third down and in the red zone spelled doom. Carolina was 3 of 13 on third-down conversions and gained a mere 23 yards on 13 plays inside the Bears 20, culminating in one touchdown on three trips.