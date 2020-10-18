Pandemic, politics lead to closure of storied Hong Kong bar

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong bar where pro-democracy activists and intellectuals gathered for decades is closing. Club 71 owner Grace Ma blames government-mandated bar closures and coronavirus restrictions for its financial strain. The end also comes as Hong Kong faces unprecedented changes under a sweeping national security law that has curtailed political expression. The imminent closure of the bar where activists and thinkers engaged in open-minded discussions over a beer or two is disappointing regulars who cherished the unique atmosphere and mix of people. Its customers have included singer Denise Ho, filmmaker Christopher Doyle and pro-democracy activist “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung.