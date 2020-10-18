Pakistan military: Soldier killed by Baluchistan militants

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants have killed a paramilitary killed soldier and wounded three others in an ambush on a security patrol in southwestern Baluchistan province. The Frontier Corps patrol came under gunfire in the district of Turbat Saturday afternoon, triggering a shootout between the attackers and the troops. The attack came two days after militants had ambushed a convoy of state-owned oil and gas company’s workers, escorted by paramilitary troops, on a coastal highway near the town of Ormara. Seven employees of Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company were killed, along with eight members of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps, the paramilitary force that was providing security for the convoy.