Local businesses urge community members to shop local this holiday season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — "It is important to support us because the money goes back into Rockford and into your community," said Jessica Salisbury, Village Green CEO.

Salisbury says any little penny can help her and other businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

"The importance of shopping local, now more than ever," said Stephanie Franchini, Owner of One Love Candle and Bath.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, she says her team is adjusting their business model for holiday shoppers.

"We have had things that have been traditions for people for years. We have had to do some things differently this year," said Salisbury.

Previously, Village Green's annual holiday reveal was a one night event. But this year, the event will last three days. It will be held from November 13th to November 15th.

Salisbury isn't the only one.

"Our numbers have been down. They have not climbed back up approaching the holiday season," said Franchini.

Owner of One Love Candle and Bath, Stephanie Franchini, says the pandemic has been hard for her business.

Because of this, she says she plans to release items she's had up her sleeve for the last couple of years.

"We are still planning on doing what we have done for the holiday season, but kick it up a notch to entice people," said Franchini.

And while these business owners are making changes this fall, they say the biggest thing that can help their business is community members shopping locally this year.

"The dollars have now left the community and they will not return," said Franchini.

Because as they say, every dollar goes a long way.