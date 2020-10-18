James Robinson catches late touchdown in Jaguars loss to Lions

James Robinson catches late touchdown in Jaguars loss to LionsUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — James Robinson picked up his fourth touchdown in his young NFL career Sunday against the Lions. Gardner Minshew connected with Robinson for a fourteen yard score with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville has struggled this season, winning only one of their first six games, however Robinson has been making his case for potential rookie of the year. The Lutheran grad has 357 rushing yards and 207 receiving yards through six games, totaling 564 all-purpose yards.