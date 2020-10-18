Barn catches on fire in Rockton late Saturday night

ROCKTON (WREX) — A barn caught on fire in Rockton late Saturday night.

Rockton Fire says firefighters were called to the barn fire in the 6600 block of Forest Preserve Road just before midnight.

Officials say a neighbor noticed the fire and called the owner.

Rockton Fire says the barn was completely engulfed in flames when it arrived and it was on the groun.

Officials were able to put out the fire, which remains unknown at this time.

No one was hurt.