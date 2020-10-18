Armenia, Azerbaijan report violations of new cease-fire

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan are trading accusations of violating the new cease-fire in their conflict over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory despite a true announced Saturday that was supposed to take effect at midnight. It is a second attempt to establish a cease-fire in the region since heavy fighting there broke out on Sept. 27. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The recent fighting has killed hundreds of people and marks the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict over the region in more than a quarter-century.