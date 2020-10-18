A soggy week is ahead with multiple chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Keep the umbrella handy this week, as we could see rain nearly daily through the weekend. Temperatures give us one big rise and an equal drop along with the rain.

Daily showers:

After seeing some rain Sunday morning, we get many more chances for showers this week. Monday starts out dry, then a quick round of showers starts up after noon. We'll mainly see light rain showers, but a few snowflakes may sneak into the mix. The weather dries out again Monday evening.

Tuesday looks mainly dry and cloud, through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night may see another round of rain. Those showers keep going early Wednesday morning. We should be dry again by Wednesday afternoon.

It's rinse and repeat after that. Thursday brings a chance for showers and even some thunderstorms! Friday rounds out the week with more rain during the afternoon.

Saturday may be the first dry day of the week. That doesn't last-- Sunday brings another chance for rain.

Climb and drop:

We may see one last hurrah of warm weather as we get deeper into fall. The week starts out brisk, then rises quickly before returning to cool weather over the weekend.

First up are the middle 40's on Monday, so the weather stays as chilly as Sunday to start the week. Tuesday and Wednesday warm into the low the upper 50's, respectively.

Thursday's the day for the warmth! Temperatures return to the low 70's during the afternoon. This is why we could see a few thunderstorms early in the day.

The "heat" doesn't last. A cold front sweeps in Friday, lowering us back to the middle 60's. By the weekend, we settle into the low 50's. Early next week stays in the 40's and 50's, so the roller coaster ends after the weekend.