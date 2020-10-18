A car catches on fire in Beloit after a teenager crashes into a home

BELOIT (WREX) — A car caught on fire early Sunday morning after a 16-year-old crashes it into a house.

Beloit Police say it happened in the 1600 block of McKinley just before 8:00 a.m.

Police say when it and Beloit Fire arrived on scene, it found the car was on fire.

But with quick action, officials say they were able to get the fire out without causing much damage to the home.

The 16-year-old was cited for Reckless Driving and for not having a drivers license.

No one was hurt.