Red Flag Warning from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTHERN ILLINOIS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE

90…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT

this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle,

Kendall, Grundy and Will.

* Winds…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* Timing…Late this morning through early this evening.

* Relative Humidity…Around 25 percent.

* Impacts…The combination of strong winds, very low relative

humidity, mild temperatures, and exceptionally dry fuels will

likely promote extremely dangerous behavior of any fires. Any

fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. The threat is

greatest in rural areas where harvest activities are occurring.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

