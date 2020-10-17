Police investigate slayings of 2 teens in Lake County

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the slayings of two teenagers at a home they shared near Griffith in Lake County. The victims were identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson. The Sheriff’s Department says the slayings are believed to have occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the home at 11:45 a.m. Friday when the girlfriend of one of the victims called 91. She told police she went to the home after unsuccessfully trying to reach her boyfriend by phone. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that when officers arrived, they found the bodies. It’s not clear how they died.