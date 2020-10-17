Northwestern school halts in-person classes over virus

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) --Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management says it has suspended in-person classes for two weeks after four students who attended recent off-campus gatherings tested positive for COVID-19.

A school spokesman says Kellogg's program for full-time Master of Business Administration students, based in Evanston, will shift to remote learning Monday through Oct. 30.

Northwestern's announcement Friday came two days after the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business announced it would go remote due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among its students.