Nevenhoven completes perfect season, Auburn wins third sectional in a row

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Belen Nevenhoven captured a perfect season Saturday, winning the 2-A tennis sectional at Harlem High School. She played familiar opponent in Guilford's Kasey Aucutt, and swept consecutive sets 6-0, 6-0 to finish undefeated in 2020.

Auburn as a team took home their third straight sectional, winning the doubles side of the tourney as well. Paris Thompson and Amy Park defeated Hononegah's Elizabeth Schindler and Karlie Anderson in the doubles title.