Nevenhoven completes perfect season, Auburn wins third sectional in a row

Last updated today at 9:14 pm
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Belen Nevenhoven captured a perfect season Saturday, winning the 2-A tennis sectional at Harlem High School. She played familiar opponent in Guilford's Kasey Aucutt, and swept consecutive sets 6-0, 6-0 to finish undefeated in 2020.

Auburn as a team took home their third straight sectional, winning the doubles side of the tourney as well. Paris Thompson and Amy Park defeated Hononegah's Elizabeth Schindler and Karlie Anderson in the doubles title.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

