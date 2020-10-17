Kinda has goal, assist as Sporting KC beats Fire 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored on the final play of the game to help the Chicago Fire to a 2-2 tie with Sporting Kansas City. Mihailovic beat Chicago goalkeeper Tim Melia to an arcing, last-chance volley by Mauricio Pineda from just beyond midfield, cut back to evade a defended and then rolled in an empty-netter in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Chicago (5-8-5) has just one loss in its last six games and moved above the playoff line. Erik Hurtado and Gadi Kinda each scored a goal for Sporting.