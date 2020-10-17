Indiana has 31 more virus deaths; cases still at record pace

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) --Indiana's daily average of new coronavirus infections continued growing at record levels with Saturday's update from state health officials.

Their daily update showed Indiana's seven-day rolling average of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 1,799 as of Friday. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and has more than doubled over the past three weeks.

The 2,521 new infections reported Saturday, a daily high, marked the second straight day that figure topped 2,000 in a single day.

The 31 newly recorded deaths raise Indiana's death toll to 3,918, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, according to the health department.