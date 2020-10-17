Illinois State, elected officials praise cover crop research

LEXINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State University researchers and administrators joined elected officials in praising what they say is an environmentally friendly and financially beneficial alternative to corn and soybeans during an event at the school’s research farm. John Sedbrook, professor of genetics, says developing pennycress allows the university to involve students in “cutting-edge research” that spurs the economy and generates jobs. It aims to develop pennycress as a cover crop that averts topsoil loss and nutrient runoff while also providing a profitable source for fuel and animal feed. The Pantagraph reports that state and federal lawmakers were at the farm Monday to get an update on the project,