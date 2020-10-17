Gusty Saturday gives way to showers, much cooler temperatures Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Saturday's stout winds gusted ahead of an approaching cold front. A plunge in temperatures is ahead for the Stateline and it could come with a few wet flakes.

Gusty winds only slowly diminish:

If you spent any time outdoors Saturday, you can attest to the gusty winds. Southwesterly wind gusts to 40+ miles per hour likely led to more than one trash can on its side in the middle of the road Saturday afternoon.

As of 4 PM Saturday, top wind gusts have been over 40 MPH.

As the pressure gradient over the Upper Midwest subsides a bit Saturday evening, the wind advisory gusts diminish as well. Breezy weather does stick around ahead of an approaching cold front. Overnight Saturday, gusts could be as high as 20 or 25 miles per hour.

Saturday evening's gusty winds slowly subside.

Winds of change:

Gusty winds are only a small part of the forecast story this weekend. A cold front is slicing across Minnesota and Iowa Saturday evening. The next stop on this cold fronts journey across the Midwest is the Stateline region.

That cold front draws closer to the region early Sunday morning, as temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At least a handful of weather models that meteorologists look at hint at a few wet snowflakes mixing in to a mostly rainy morning. Temperatures at the surface are going to be too warm for any accumulation potential.







About half of our most commonly utilized weather models show at least the potential for a few wet snowflakes early Sunday morning.

The real reason for the snow potential has to do with what's going on a few hundred feet above the surface. Temperatures drop below-freezing at about 1,000- to 2,000-feet off the surface, supporting that brief window for wet flakes. The window for snow potential opens up after sunrise Sunday and should be wrapping up by 10 a.m. Rain tapers off after lunchtime, with clouds gradually clearing by Sunday evening.

A fall-like feel to the weather sees us through the weekend.

Much cooler start:

Sunday's cold front ushers in much cooler temperatures for the start of the next work week, with highs dropping into the upper 40s. For perspective, average highs should be in the lower 60s.