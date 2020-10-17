Gasmund, Maculan take NIC-10 cross country crown

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Not only did Guilford's Michelle Gasmund win the girls NIC-10 cross country title, but she did so by a whopping 53 seconds, separating herself from the pack of contending runners. Gasmund only being a sophomore was ecstatic to win the title after coming up short last season.

"(At) Guilford they condition us really good, and I'm glad to just come out here, run against the wind even though it was really hard," said Gasmund. "But those are the mental states where you got to push yourself so I'm really happy."

On the boys side, Auburn's Peter Maculan won the conference by six seconds, finishing his senior year on top. He knew the wind was going to be a challenge, however he had a strategy to combat the weather.

"Starting out I knew it was going to be a windy day, so figured the best strategy was to just stay behind somebody," said Maculan. "Let them block the wind for the first two miles and then the last mile giving everything I've got to finish it out, that's what I did."

Regionals for cross country take place next week.