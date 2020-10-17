Dutch king returns from vacation after lockdown uproar

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch royal couple are back in the Netherlands Saturday after their vacation trip to Greece had to be abandoned because of an uproar back home, where people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said in a statement that they saw the reactions of people, “which are intense, and they touch us.” As a result, they said, they would cancel the rest of their vacation. Dutch bars and restaurants were closed as of Wednesday as part of a partial lockdown that will last at least four weeks to counter the sustained surge in coronavirus cases across the Netherlands.