Black immigrants find camaraderie, divide amid protests

Inspired by global protests against systemic racism and police brutality, a Nigerian American lifestyle blogger delivered a message to Black immigrant communities in the United States: This is your battle, too. Thirty-one-year-old Nifesimi Akingbe has been outspoken about racial equity since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But amid the camaraderie younger Black immigrants like her feel with African Americans, they also see a generational divide in their communities. An Ethiopian immigrant who lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, often worries about her daughter attending protests. She says people come to this country to work, not to get into an argument with the government.